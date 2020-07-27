HUBBARD-Christy Groen, 55, of Arvada, Colorado, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, on the family farm north of Hubbard. An outdoor visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, at the Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard. A memorial service will be held at Salem United Methodist Church on Thursday, July 30, at 10:30 a.m. Christy's cremated remains will be interred in the Hubbard Cemetery following the memorial service. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.