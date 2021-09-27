IOWA FALLS- Madeline Gude, 93, of Iowa Falls passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the Hubbard Care Center in Hubbard. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, at 10:20 a.m. at St. Mark’s Catholic Cemetery in Iowa Falls with graveside services immediately following. A luncheon will follow at Foster Park with a time for celebration of Madeline’s life. The family respectfully requests that attendees be vaccinated, and masks will be required. A full obituary may be found on the Surls Funeral Home website at www.surls.com.