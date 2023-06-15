RADCLIFFE-Brett Halvorsen, age 38, of Radcliffe, passed away Wednesday, June 14, at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames.
Visitation will be held Monday, June 19 from 5-8 p.m. at the Bethany Lutheran Church, 2712 Washington Ave, Iowa Falls, IA.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 10:30 a.m. at the Bethany Lutheran Church.
Burial will take place in the Radcliffe Cemetery in Radcliffe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Hardin County Agricultural Society, PO Box 247, Eldora, IA 50627.
For more information and online condolences, go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.
Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is taking care of Brett and his family.