HUBBARD-Barry Harrenstein, 43, of Hubbard, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines. A flowing visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, at the Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard. A graveside service will be held at the Hubbard Cemetery on Wednesday, May 5, at 1:30 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to bring a lawn chair. Masks will be required at both functions and social distancing guidelines should be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences, go to www.boekefuneralhomes.com.