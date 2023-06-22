IOWA FALLS-Bonnie Henrich, 88, formerly of Iowa Falls, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. A private family service will be held at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, with a public celebration of life to be held at Highland Golf Club in Iowa Falls on Saturday, July 1 from 1-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mark’s Catholic Church or Ellsworth Community College. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.