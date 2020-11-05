HUBBARD—Shirley Hilpipre, 80, of Hubbard, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, after a short stay at Iowa River Hospice in Marshalltown. A public memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at the Salem United Methodist Church in Hubbard. The wearing of masks and the respect of social distancing are encouraged. There will be no interment at this time. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Salem United Methodist Church. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.