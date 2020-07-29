RADCLIFFE-Willard "Bill" Hinderaker, 94, formerly of Radcliffe, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Northridge Village in Ames. A flowing visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, July 31, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Radcliffe. Funeral services will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Aug. 1, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the Radcliffe Cemetery. The wearing of masks is suggested and social distancing guidelines should be respected. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to American Legion Post #317 Building Fund. Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.