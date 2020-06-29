CONRAD-Lee D. Hogle, 88, of Ames, formerly of Conrad, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Israel Family Hospice Home in Ames, following a lengthy battle with cancer. A drive-by visitation will be held Thursday, July 2, from 7-8 p.m. at the family farm at 28818 E Ave., Conrad. Tractors are encouraged! A private burial will be held at the Sheller Cemetery and the memorial service for Lee will be held on Friday, July 3, at 11 a.m. at the Ivester Church of the Brethren in rural Grundy Center. The family encourages those in attendance to practice social distancing and wear a mask, if they choose. Memorials may be directed to the family, where they will donate to an organization of their choice at a later time. Cards may be mailed to Lee’s wife, Donna, at 3305 Stange Rd., Apt. 105, Ames, IA 50010. Memories and messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.