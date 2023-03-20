IOWA FALLS-Grace Elizabeth Hornung, 98, of Iowa Falls, Iowa, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Scenic Living Communities in Iowa Falls. Funeral services for Grace Hornung will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Church of The Open Bible, 408 College Ave., Iowa Falls. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family at Grace Hornung Memorial, Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA, 50126.