PARKERSBURG—Michael "Mike" L. Hosch, 69, of Parkersburg, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his home in Parkersburg. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with burial at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. A celebration of life will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at the family farm in rural Parkersburg. Memorials may be sent directly to Sue or by Venmo @Sue-Hosch-1. Donations will be compiled and sent to Unity Point Hospice in Mike’s name. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.