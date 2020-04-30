PARKERSBURG—Michael "Mike" Lynn Hosch, 69, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials, which will be directed to Unity Point Hospice. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.