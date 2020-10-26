RADCLIFFE-Gerold Hoversten, 79, formerly of Radcliffe, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the Hubbard Care Center in Hubbard. A family memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Williams on Oct. 28 at 11 a.m. Interment of Gerold's cremated remains will be held at a later date in the Williams Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Hubbard-Radcliffe Elementary School Nurse Fund. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences, go to www.boekefuneralhomes.com.