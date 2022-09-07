RADCLIFFE-Rodney Hoversten, age 69, of Radcliffe, passed away on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 at his home.
Graveside services will be held 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Radcliffe Cemetery in Radcliffe. Please bring your own lawn chairs.
A homecoming celebration will be held from 5-8 p.m. at the Radcliffe American Legion Post 317, 115 Isabella St., Radcliffe following the graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a memorial to be established.
