IOWA FALLS-Marlyn J. Humphrey, 88, of Iowa Falls, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at his Iowa Falls residence. Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the Iowa Falls Fire Department. He will be laid to rest with full firefighter honor guard at the Union Cemetery in Iowa Falls. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time on Saturday, June 18, at the fire department. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Chief Marlyn Humphrey and his family.