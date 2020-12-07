PARKERSBURG—Miles William Humphrey Jr., 95, of Parkersburg, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at his home in Parkersburg of natural causes. Private immediate family graveside services will be held at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg. Due to COVID-19 considerations, the family will be having a Celebration of Life Service in 2021. Memorials may be directed to Parkersburg United Methodist Church and the Parkersburg Historical Society. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.