IOWA FALLS-Edward Ites, 81, of Iowa Falls, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Hansen Family Hospital. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls. He will be laid to rest at the Alden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at the Woodley Funeral Home. The family requests that those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials in lieu flowers. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Ed and his family.