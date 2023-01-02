NEW PROVIDENCE-Robert "Short" Jensen, age 78, of New Providence, IA, died on Monday, Dec 26, 2022 at the Grundy County Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at the Boeke Funeral Home, 501 E Maple St., Hubbard.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 6, at the Honey Creek New Providence Friends Church in New Providence.
Memorial contributions may be directed Providence Township Fire Department Building Fund, PO Box 211, New Providence, IA 50206 or New Providence Renewal Committee, 31276 PP Ave, New Providence, IA 50206.
For more information and online services, go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.
Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements.