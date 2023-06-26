YELLVILLE, Ark.-Julie Ellen Johnson, age 64, of Yellville, Arkansas, died Saturday, June 17, 2023, at her home, of natural causes. Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 6 at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg Funeral Home. Burial will follow the visitation at 4 p.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery in Aplington, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital or St. Jude’s Research Hospital. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com