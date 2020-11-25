PARKERSBURG—Kenneth “Kenny” G. Johnson, 84, of Parkersburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Parker Place Memory Care in Parkersburg of natural causes. Family graveside service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Memorials may be directed to AP Dollars for Scholars or Grundy County Fair Board. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.