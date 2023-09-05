Wellsburg-LuRae Ivan Johnson, age 70, of Wellsburg, Iowa, died Saturday. Sept. 2, 2023 at Creekside Living in Grundy Center, of natural causes.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 10 at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services - Parkersburg Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held before the service on Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services - Parkersburg Funeral Home.
Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.