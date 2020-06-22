APLINGTON-Theodore “Ted” John Jungling, 89, of Aplington, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Unity Point Hospice, Allen Hospital, in Waterloo, from natural causes. A family funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at the Bethel Reformed Church, with burial in the Bethel Reformed Cemetery, both rural Aplington. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.