HUBBARD-Doris Kadolph, 94, of Hubbard, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at the Hubbard Care Center in Hubbard.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Sept. 5, 1-2 p.m. at the Zion United Church of Christ in Hubbard. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2:30 p.m. at the Zion United Church of Christ in Hubbard. Masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Big Green Inc. of Hubbard. For more information and online condolences go to www.boekefuneralhomes.com. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is caring for Doris and her family.