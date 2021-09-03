PARKERSBURG-Delbert L. Kalkwarf, 86, of Parkersburg, died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital in Waterloo of natural causes. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Hope Reformed Church with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6, at the Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.