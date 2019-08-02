PARKERSBURG—Kevin Dale Kalkwarf, 61, of Parkersburg, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at his home, from complications of multiple sclerosis. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at the First Congregational Church, with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the First Congregational Church, and one hour before services at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.