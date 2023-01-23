GRUNDY CENTER-Marjorie Francis Karsjens, 95, of Grundy Center, formerly of Aplington, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Arlington Place in Grundy Center, from natural causes.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at the First Reformed Church, with burial in the Pleasant View, both in Aplington. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at the First Reformed Church, and one hour before the service.
Memorials may be directed to family.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services – Aplington Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.