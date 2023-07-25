HUBBARD-Sharon Kasischke, age 86, of Hubbard, Iowa, passed on Monday, July 24, 2023 at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames, Iowa.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 26, 5-7 p.m. at the Boeke Funeral Home, 501 E. Maple St., Hubbard, IA.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2:30 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 206 1st Ave S, State Center, IA.
Burail will be in the St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural State Center.
For more information and online condolences, go to: www.boekefuneral homes.com.
Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements.