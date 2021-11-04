PARKERSBURG-Evelyn O. Kehret, age 22 months, of Parkersburg, daughter of Bill and Elizabeth Kehret, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City. Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Holy Family Parish – St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, at Redman Funeral and Cremation Services in Parkersburg. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.