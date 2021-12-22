ALDEN-Patricia Kielsmeier, 78, formerly of Alden, passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 26, from 2-4 p.m. at the Immanuel Memorial United Church of Christ in Alden. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m. at the Immanuel Memorial United Church of Christ in Alden. Burial will take place in the Northlawn Cemetery south of Iowa Falls. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Alden Horizons. For more information and online condolences, go to www.boekefuneralhomes.com.