HUBBARD-Bradley Kirkpatrick, 61, of Hubbard, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the University of Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Neb. Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6, at the Zion United Church of Christ in Hubbard. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, at the Zion United Church of Christ in Hubbard. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a memorial fund to be established. For more information and online condolences, go to www.boekefuneralhomes.com. Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard is caring for Brad and his family.