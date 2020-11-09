HUBBARD-Sharon Kissinger, 86, of Hubbard, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at the Hubbard Care Center in Hubbard. A flowing visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard. A graveside service will be 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Hubbard Cemetery in Hubbard. Bring a lawnchair. Wearing of face masks and social distancing guidelines are strongly encouraged. Memorials may be directed to the family to be distributed to local organizations. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is caring for Sharon and her family. For more information and online condolences, go to www.boekefuneralhomes.com.