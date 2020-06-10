HUBBARD—Arvin Klemme, 88, died at his home in Hubbard, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to an outdoor visitation from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard. Social distancing guidelines should be adhered to. Graveside services will be held at Hubbard Cemetery on Friday, June 12, at 10:30 a.m. You are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Zion United Church of Christ, Hubbard, or American Legion Post #4, Hubbard. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com .