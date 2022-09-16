WATERLOO
Baby William Andrew Kloetzer, was born silently into heaven on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Private family funeral mass will be held on Sunday, Sept. 18, at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Ackley. He will be laid to rest at the Pleasant Hill Grant Township Cemetery. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is caring for Baby Kloetzer and his family.
William Andrew Kloetzer was born on September 8, 2022, the son of Seth William and Caitlin Ann (Landt) Kloetzer in Waterloo. He was born at 7:37 a.m.
Although William Andrew was held in our arms for only a little while, we hold him in our hearts, forever.
Love, Mommy and Daddy and baby sister, Kimber Ann Kloetzer.