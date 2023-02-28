APLINGTON-Henrietta Berniece Klooster, age 100, of Aplington, Iowa, died Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at Maple Manor Village in Aplington, of natural causes.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 3, at the First Reformed Church in Aplington, with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery in rural Aplington. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 2, at the church and one hour before services. Memorials may be directed to the Aplington Library.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Aplington is in charge of arrangements.
