ALLISON-Michael “Mike” Allen Knock, 72, of Allison, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at his home in rural Allison from natural causes. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at the First Congregational Church with burial at the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. The visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services and one hour before services on Tuesday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.