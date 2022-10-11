RADCLIFFE-Jeanette Krause, 78, formerly of Radcliffe, died on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at the Bethany Life Communities in Story City.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 5-7 p.m. at Boeke Funeral Home in Radcliffe.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 10:30 a.m. at the Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Radcliffe. Burial will take place in the Radcliffe Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Bethany Life Communities or Our Savior's Lutheran Church.
For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com
Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is in charge of arrangements.