HUBBARD-Lois Kulow, age 97, of Hubbard completed her life on Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Hubbard Care Center in Hubbard where she had been a resident for six years.
Due to the continued presence of the COVID virus in the Hubbard community, there will regretfully be no visitation or church services. Instead, a private graveside service for the immediate family will take place at the Hubbard Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Zion United Church of Christ in Hubbard, Iowa, 50122 for the general fund. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences, go to www.boekefuneralhomes.com.