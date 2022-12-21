HUBBARD-Elaine Larson, 91, of Hubbard, passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at the Hubbard Care Center with her family by her side.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 27, from 6-8 p.m. at the Salem United Methodist Church in Hubbard.
On Wednesday, Dec. 28, a time of visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with a funeral service held at 11 a.m. at the Salem United Methodist Church in Hubbard.
Elaine's wishes were to be cremated after her funeral services and be entombed in the Hubbard Cemetery at a later date.
For more information and online condolences, go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.
Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is caring for Elaine and her family.