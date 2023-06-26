IOWA FALLS-Marilyn K. Lee, 83, of Iowa Falls, passed away May 15, 2023, in her home. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, July 1, at the Cottage Community Church with burial at a later date. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 30 from 6-8 p.m. at Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Cottage Community Church Music Nights. For more information and online condolences, go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is caring for Marilyn and her family.