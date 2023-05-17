IOWA FALLS-Marilyn Lee, 83, of Iowa Falls, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer at her home.
A visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 30, at the Boeke Funeral Home, 501 E Maple St, Hubbard.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, at the Cottage Community Church, 19747 205th St, Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Burial will be in the Cottage Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Cottage Church Music Night.
For more information and online condolences, go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.
Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements.