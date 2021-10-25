APLINGTON-Leland “Lee” Schipper, 84, of Aplington, died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the Unity Point Health – Allen Hospital in Waterloo from natural causes. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the First Reformed Church in Aplington. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, at the First Reformed Church in Aplington, 319-346-1534, and one hour before services at the church. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services – Aplington Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.