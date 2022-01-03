ELDORA-Joyce Lepley, 81, formerly of Eldora, passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at the Crestview Specialty Care in West Branch. The visitation will be held prior to the memorial service on Thursday, Jan. 6, from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Boeke Funeral Home, 501 E Maple St., Hubbard. Memorial services will follow on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at the Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard. Online condolences may be given at www.boekefuneralhomes.com. Boeke Funeral Homes in Hubbard is caring for Joyce and her family.