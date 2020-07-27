PARKERSBURG-Virgil Merle Lindaman, 96, of Parkersburg, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at Unity Point Health in Waterloo, of natural causes. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 29, at the Bethel Lutheran Church with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, and one hour before services at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.