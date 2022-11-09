HUBBARD-Betty Linn, 97, of Hubbard, died on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at the Hubbard Care Center.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 6-8 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Hubbard.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 11, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hubbard. Burial will follow in the Hubbard Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church or to the Hubbard Care Center.
For more information and online condolences, go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.
The Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements.