HUBBARD-Howard Linn, 97, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Hubbard Care Center. A flowing visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 3, from 5-7 p.m. at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hubbard. A funeral ceremony will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Military honors and burial will follow at the Hubbard Cemetery. The wearing of masks is suggested at both functions and social distancing guidelines should be respected. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to American Legion Post #317 Building Fund, Radcliffe, or to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hubbard. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com.