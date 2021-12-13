ALLISON-Gerhard John Luebbers, 88, of Allison, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at his home from natural causes. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 20, at Holy Family Parish - St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with burial at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg. A rosary will be held at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.