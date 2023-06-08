RADCLIFFE-Dean Luhman, age 92, of Radcliffe, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at the Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, June 10, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Radcliffe. Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 10 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Radcliffe. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Legion Post No. 317, 115 Isabella St, Radcliffe, IA 50230. For more information and online condolences, go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com. Boeke Funeral Home in Radcliffe are in charge of arrangements.