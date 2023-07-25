PARKERSBURG-Randall “Randy” Jay Luhring, age 61, of Parkersburg, Iowa, died Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, Iowa, of glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, July 29 at the Bethel Lutheran Church, with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services – Parkersburg Funeral Home and one hour before services at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Gray Warriors Organization. For more information visit: graywarriors.org. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.