RADCLIFFE—Duane Maakestad, 98, of Radcliffe, passed away early Wednesday morning, Feb. 19, 2020, at Hubbard Care Center. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Radcliffe. Burial will follow in the Radcliffe Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, Feb. 21, from 5-7 p.m. at the Our Savior's Lutheran Church. The Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com