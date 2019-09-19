IOWA FALLS
Mabel Mayes, 92, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls. Services will be in December at her hometown, Yerington, Nevada. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local hospice. The Surls Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is assisting the family.
Mabel is survived by her son, John Earl (Sandy) Mayes of Iowa Falls; granddaughter, Kattrina Lynne (Grayson) Wilcox of Iowa Falls; and great-granddaughters, Shelby Lynne (Cooper) Nelson of Iowa Falls and Madison Leigh (Killian) Wilcox of Ames.
Mabel Mayes, 92, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls. Services will be in December at her hometown, Yerington, Nevada. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local hospice. The Surls Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is assisting the family.
Mabel is survived by her son, John Earl (Sandy) Mayes of Iowa Falls; granddaughter, Kattrina Lynne (Grayson) Wilcox of Iowa Falls; and great-granddaughters, Shelby Lynne (Cooper) Nelson of Iowa Falls and Madison Leigh (Killian) Wilcox of Ames.