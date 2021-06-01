KESLEY—Wava Jean Maifeld, 76, of Kesley, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at New Aldaya LifeScapes in Cedar Falls. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Orchard Hill Church in Cedar Falls, with burial at Washington Reformed Cemetery, rural Ackley. Visitation will be from 4:30-7 p.m. Friday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg, and one hour prior to services at the church. Memorials may be directed to her family. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.